La Chingona 2 2940 SW Avalon Way
Menu
Tacos Callejeros
Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.79
Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.99
Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.69
Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.29
Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.29
Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$8.99
Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix$6.99
Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cactus
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.49
Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)
Grilled potatoes.$4.99
Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.99
Burritos
Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large Flour Tortilla, rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, grilled onion, melted cheese and chile relleno. ( stuffed pepper with cheese)$17.99
Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$18.99
Campechano Burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
Cantina Burrito (Cactus leaf & Steak)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions. (Cactus leaf & steak)$18.99
Que me vez Burrito (Steak & Pastor)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, (Steak & Pastor)$19.49
Burrito Chingon Steak,Shrimp & Cheese
Large flour tortilla, with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, mushrooms, shrimp.$21.99
Rice,beans, cheese burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese.$11.99
Bean and cheese burrito
Large flour tortilla, with beans & melted cheese.$10.99
Rice and beans burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice and beans.$10.99
Pollo Cantina Burrito (Cactus leaf & POLLO)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions. (Cactus leaf & chicken)$18.99
Fish burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
SHRIMP burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
Quesadilla
Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo. (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$15.49
Lengua Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
Fish Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat.$17.99
Camaron Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with, your choice of meat.$17.99
Que me vez Quesadilla (Pastor & Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat. (Pastor & Steak)$16.99
Cantina Quesadilla (Cactus leaf & Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat. (Cactus leaf & Steak)$16.99
Campechana Quesadilla (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)$16.99
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo.$9.99
House Signatures
CARNE ASADA PLATE
Grilled skirt steak, served with sauteed potatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, & cherry tomato. Grilled cactus leaf & panela. Garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, with a side of charro beans & tortillas. Make it SURF & TURF +5.99$26.99
Pollo Frida
Grilled chicken breast in creamy honey mustard sauce, served in a bed of rice and garnished with grilled zuchinni, carrots, and grilled tomato cherry.$20.99
Mole Plate
Pork ribs with homemade mole, garnished with sesame seeds, red onions, on a bed of rice, and corn tortillas.$21.99
Birria plate
Short beef ribs with rice, onions, cilantro, lime with, corn tortillas.$21.99
Pozole & Taquitos
Hominy Pork Soup red sauce comes with 2 pinches taquitos, cilantro, onion cabbage, lime on the side.$18.99
Pinche Taquitos PAPA
4 Potatoes rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans pico de gallo & green sauce.$14.99
Pinche Taquitos POLLO
4 Rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans pico de gallo & green sauce.$16.99
2 Pollo 2 Papa Pinche Taquitos
4 Rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & green sauce.$15.99
Chicken Enchiladas verdes
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sourcream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
Chicken enchiladas rojas
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sourcream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
Chicken Enchiladas Mole
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sour cream, with side of rice & beans.$20.99
Tortas
Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Camaron
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$19.99
Torta Fish
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, cabbage, Fish, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$19.99
Torta Que me vez (Beef Steak & Pastor)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Beef Steak & Pastor)$18.99
Torta Campechana (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)$18.99
Torta Cubana (Beef Steak, Chicken, Carnitas & Eggs)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Beef Steak, Chicken, Carnitas & Eggs)$23.99
Torta NO meat$12.99
Wet Burrito
Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$18.99
Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Asada Cantina Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.99
Campechano Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Que me Vez Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Shrimp Wet Burrrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Fish Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, cabbage, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
POLLO Cantina Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.99
Bean, Rice and cheese Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese.$16.99
Salads
Salad Asada Grilled Steak
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.99
Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Carnitas Fried Pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Salad Lengua Beef Tongue
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
Salad Vegetarian (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Pescado Fish
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
Salad Camaron Shrimp
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, cabbage, shrimp, mushrooms, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
Salad Que me Vez Grilled Steak & Al Pastor
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Salad Campechana Grilled Steak & Chorizo
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Salad Cantina
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Tamales
Tamal Chicken
Homemade tamale, corn masa dough filled & steamed to perfection$5.49
Tamal Pork
Homemade tamale, corn masa dough filled & steamed to perfection.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Tamal Cheese and jalapeno$5.49
Tamales Chicken Dozen$61.99OUT OF STOCK
Tamales Cheese Jalapeño Dozen$61.99
ONE dozenTamales Pork$79.99OUT OF STOCK
Keto
Taco Carne asada keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco Al pastor keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco Carnitas keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco pollo keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco veggies keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Guac & chips
Margarita
House Margarita$11.99
Skinny Margarita$12.99
Cadillac Margarita$14.99
Mango Chamoy Marg$12.99
Spicy Cucumber Margarita$13.99
Kiss Berry Marg$13.99
Jalapeño Tamarindo Marg$13.99
Guava Margarita$12.99
Fresa Margarita$12.99
Flor de Oxaca Mezcalita$14.99
Smokey Watermelon Mezcalita$14.99
Pineapple Mezcalita$14.99
Strawberry Mocktail$6.99
Mango Mocktail$6.99
Guava Mocktail$6.99
DOUBLE TEQUILA$9.99
TITOS ON SODA WATER$9.99
Bloody Mary$11.99
Rum Horchata$11.99
Cuba libre$10.99
El Jefe$15.99
TEQUILA EXTRA SHOT FOR MARGARITAS$6.99
MEZCAL EXTRA SHOT MARGARITAS$6.99
UPGRADE TEQUILA FOR MARGARITAS$6.99
Kids menu
Beverages
Horchata (rice milk water)$6.99
Agua de Sandia$6.99
Agua de mango$6.99
Agua de pepino$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Mexican coke ½$4.99
Diet Coke$3.99
Jarritos$3.99
Sparkling water$3.99
Sprite$4.99
Grapefruit Mimosa$6.99
Orange Juice Handpress$6.99
KIDS AGUA DE HORCHATA$3.99
KIDS AGUA DE watermelon$3.99
KIDS AGUA DE MANGO$3.99
mexican coffee$4.15
Espresso Menu
Latte$4.95
Cappuccino$4.95
Cortadito$4.25
Cafe De Olla$4.15
Chocolate Abuelita$4.95
De olla Latte$5.99
Afogato$5.95
Carajillo$11.95
Americano$4.45
Mocha$5.45
Churro Latte$5.95
Mexican Mocha$5.95
Sweet Amaretto$11.95
Iced Latte$6.99
Iced Americano$5.99
Iced Mocha$6.99
Iced Mexican Mocha$6.99
Iced Churro latte$6.99
Iced Horchata Latte$6.99
Sides
Side refried beans 6oz$3.00
Side rice 6oz$3.00
Red Habanero salsa 2oz$0.99
Green salsa 2oz$0.99
Baja sauce 2oz$1.50
Sour cream 2oz$1.35
side of pico de gallo 2oz$0.59
Side of nopal$2.99
Extra Limon$1.00
Pico de gallo 8oz$8.00
Habanero red sauce 8oz$6.99
Avocado green sauce 8oz$6.99
Fried jalapenos$1.99
Side Guacamole$5.99
Side of mole 8oz$9.99
Bolillo bread$0.99
Side 4 Corn tortillas$1.99
Combo rice and beans$4.99