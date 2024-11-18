La Chingona 2 2940 SW Avalon Way
Featured Items
Menu
Tacos Callejeros
- Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.79
- Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
- Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.99
- Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.69
- Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cactus
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
- Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix$6.99
- Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.99
- Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)
Grilled potatoes.$4.99
- Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
- Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.49
- Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
- Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$8.99
- Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.29
- Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.29
Burritos
- Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large Flour Tortilla, rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, grilled onion, melted cheese and chile relleno. ( stuffed pepper with cheese)$17.99
- Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$17.99
- Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Fish burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, & choice of meat.$18.99
- SHRIMP burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions, & choice of meat.$18.99
- Campechano Burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions, & choice of meat.$18.49
- Burrito Chingon Steak,Shrimp & Cheese
Large flour tortilla, with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, mushrooms, shrimp.$20.99
- Que me vez Burrito (Steak & Pastor)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, (Steak & Pastor)$18.49
- Cantina Burrito (Cactus leaf & Steak)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions. (Cactus leaf & steak)$17.99
- Rice,beans, cheese burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese.$11.99
- Bean and cheese burrito
Large flour tortilla, with beans & melted cheese.$10.99
- Rice and beans burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice and beans.$10.99
- Pollo Cantina Burrito (Cactus leaf & chicken)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions. (Cactus leaf & chicken)$17.99
Quesadilla
- Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
- Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
- Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
- Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
- Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
- Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo. (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$15.49
- Lengua Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
- Fish Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat.$17.99
- Camaron Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with, your choice of meat.$17.99
- Que me vez Quesadilla (Pastor & Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat. (Pastor & Steak)$16.99
- Cantina Quesadilla (Cactus leaf & Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat. (Cactus leaf & Steak)$16.99
- Campechana Quesadilla (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)$16.99
- Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo.$9.99
Pozole & Taquitos
- Pozole & Taquitos
Hominy Pork Soup red sauce comes with 2 pinches taquitos, cilantro, onion cabbage, lime on the side.$20.99
- Pinche Crispy Taquitos Potato (4)
4 Potatoes rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans pico de gallo & green sauce.$14.99
- Pinche Crispy Taquitos Pollo (4)
4 Rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans pico de gallo & green sauce.$16.99
- Pinche Crispy Taquitos 2 Chicken & 2 Potato
4 Rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & green sauce.$15.99
House Signatures
- CARNE ASADA PLATE
Grilled skirt steak, served with sauteed potatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, & cherry tomato. Grilled cactus leaf & panela. Garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, with a side of charro beans & tortillas. Make it SURF & TURF +5.99$26.99
- Pollo Frida
Grilled chicken breast in creamy honey mustard sauce, served in a bed of rice and garnished with grilled zuchinni, carrots, and grilled tomato cherry.$20.99
- Mole Plate
Pork ribs with homemade mole, garnished with sesame seeds, red onions, on a bed of rice, and corn tortillas.$21.99
- Birria plate
Short beef ribs with rice, onions, cilantro, lime with, corn tortillas.$21.99
- Caldo der Res$21.99
- Chicken Enchiladas verdes
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sourcream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
- Chicken enchiladas rojas
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sourcream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
- Chicken Enchiladas Mole
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sour cream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
Tortas
- Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
- Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
- Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
- Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
- Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
- Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
- Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
- Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
- Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
- Torta Camaron
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$19.99
- Torta Fish
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, cabbage, Fish, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$19.99
- Torta Que me vez (Beef Steak & Pastor)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Beef Steak & Pastor)$18.99
- Torta Campechana (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)$18.99
- Torta Cubana (Beef Steak, Chicken, Carnitas & Eggs)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Beef Steak, Chicken, Carnitas & Eggs)$23.99
Wet Burrito
- Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
- Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
- Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
- Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
- Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
- Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
- Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
- Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
- Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$18.99
- Fish Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, cabbage, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.49
- Shrimp Wet Burrrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.49
- Campechano Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.49
- Que me Vez Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.49
- Bean, Rice and cheese Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese.$16.99
- Asada Cantina Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
- Pollo Cantina Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
Salads
- Salad Asada Grilled Steak
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.99
- Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
- Salad Carnitas Fried Pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
- Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
- Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
- Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
- Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
- Salad Lengua Beef Tongue
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
- Salad Vegetarian (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
- Salad Pescado Fish
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
- Salad Camaron Shrimp
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, cabbage, shrimp, mushrooms, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
- Salad Que me Vez Grilled Steak & Al Pastor
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
- Salad Campechana Grilled Steak & Chorizo
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
- Salad Cantina
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Tamales
- Tamal Pork
Homemade tamale, corn masa dough filled & steamed to perfection.$5.49
- Tamal Chicken
Homemade tamale, corn masa dough filled & steamed to perfection$5.49
- Tamal Jalapeño & Cheese
Homemade tamale, corn masa dough filled & steamed to perfection$5.49
- Half of dozen$29.99
- Tamales Cheese Jalapeño Dozen$59.99
- Tamales Chicken Dozen$59.99
- Tamales Pork Dozen$59.99
Keto tacos No carbs
- Taco Carne asada keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
- Taco Al pastor keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
- Taco Carnitas keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
- Taco pollo keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
- Taco veggies keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Margaritas
- Tamarindo Margarita$12.99
- Mango Margarita$12.99
- Guava Margarita$12.99
- Fresa Margarita$12.99
- Spicy Cucumber Margarita$12.99
- Cucumber Margarita$12.99
- Chingona House Margarita$10.99
- Michelada premium$11.99
- Bloody Mary$10.99
- Mimosa$6.99
- Cadillac Margarita$13.99
- Flor de Oxaca Paloma Mezcal$12.99
- Frida Khalo Skinny Margarita$12.99
- Cuba libre$10.99
- DOUBLE TEQUILA$7.99
- TITOS ON SODA WATER$10.99
- Scratch Margarita with Tequila$11.99
- Scratch Margarita with Mezcal$11.99
- Carafe mimosa$24.99
- MEZCALITA$12.99
- Bloddy Maria Chingona$13.99
- Paloma negra margarita$11.99
- Diabla Margarita$11.99
- Sunrise Margarita$11.99
- aperol Morning$9.99
- Seattle Sunset$10.99
Beverages
- Horchata (rice milk water)$6.99
- Agua de pepino$6.99
- Agua de mango$6.99
- Mexican coke ½$4.99
- Diet Coke$3.99
- Jarritos$3.99
- Cafe Mexicano$3.99
- Sparkling water$3.99
- Sprite$4.99
- Grapefruit Mimosa$6.99
- sangria$3.99
- Mango mimosa$6.99
- strawberry Mimosa$6.99
- Orange mimosa$6.99
- Blueberry mimosa$6.99
- carafe mimosa$24.99
- Orange Juice Handpress$6.99
- KIDS AGUA DE HORCHATA$3.99
- KIDS AGUA DE PEPINO$3.99
- KIDS AGUA DE MANGO$3.99
- Cafe Latte$4.99
- Cafe Americano$3.99
- Cafe Capuchino$4.99
- Cafe Mexicano$3.99
Sides
- Side refried beans 6oz$3.00
- Side rice 6oz$3.00
- Side 4 Corn tortillas$1.99
- Sour cream 2oz$1.35
- Baja sauce 2oz$1.50
- Red Habanero salsa 2oz$0.99
- Green salsa 2oz$0.99
- Side of nopal$2.99
- Avocado green sauce 8oz$6.99
- Habanero red sauce 8oz$6.99
- Pico de gallo 8oz$8.00
- Extra Limon$1.00
- Fried jalapenos$1.99
- Side Guacamole$5.99
- Combo rice and beans$4.99
