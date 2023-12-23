La Chingona 2 2940 SW Avalon Way
- Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)$6.49
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
Tacos Callejeros
- Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)$6.49
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)$6.49
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$5.59
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)$5.99
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
- Taco Cabeza (Beef Cheek)$5.99
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
- Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)$4.99
- Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Borrego (Lamb)$5.99
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix
- Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)$7.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)$5.99
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
- Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)$6.49
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo
Big Boss Chilaquiles
- Big Boss Red Chilaquiles$13.99
Fresh tortilla chips sautéed with red salsa and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onion, poblano peppers' one egg any style
- Big Boss Green Chilaquiles$13.99
Fresh tortilla chips sautéed with green salsa and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, onion, poblano peppers' one egg any style
Burritos
- Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)$13.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Cabeza Burrito (beef cheek)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Borrego Burrito (lamb)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$13.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat
- Fish burrito$14.99
- SHRIMP burrito$14.99
- Campechano Burrito$14.49
- Rice,beans, cheese burrito$9.99
- Que me vez Burrito$14.49
- Bean and cheese burrito$7.99
- Rice and beans burrito$8.99
- Relleno Burrito$14.49
- Cantina Burrito$14.49
Quesadilla
- Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)$13.49
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Cabeza Quesadilla (beef cheek)$13.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Borrego Quesadilla (lamb)$13.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)$13.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Lengua Quesadilla (beef Tongue)$13.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$12.99
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat
- Fish Quesadilla$14.99
- Camaron Quesadilla$14.99
- Que me vez Quesadilla$14.49
- Campechana Quesadilla$14.49
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Pozole & Taquitos
- Pozole & Taquitos$15.99
Hominy Pork Soup red sauce comes with 2 crispy potato tacos, garnished cabbage, cilantro & onion Mix and lime.
- Pinche Crispy Tacos (4)$11.99
Corn tortilla Crispy Tacos filled with potato and cheese garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and cabbage and mild salsa verde
Tortas
- Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)$14.49
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$13.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)$14.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Cabeza (beef cheek)$14.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)$14.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Borrego (lamb)$14.99
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat
- Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)$13.99
- Torta Camaron$15.99
- Torta Fish$15.99
- Torta Que me vez$14.99
- Torta Campechana$14.99
- Torta Cubana$21.99
Wet Burrito
- Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)$14.99
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Cabeza Wet Burrito (beef cheek)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Borrego Wet Burrito (lamb)$15.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$14.49
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top
- Fish Wet Burrito$16.49
- Shrimp Wet Burrrito$16.49
- Campechano Wet Burrito$15.49
- Que me Vez Wet Burrito$15.49
Salads
- Salad Asada Grilled Steak$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Carnitas Fried Pork$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese$15.49
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Cabeza Beef Cheek$15.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Lengua Beef Tongue$15.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Borrego Lamb$15.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Vegetarian (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$14.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)
- Salad Pescado Fish$16.50
- Salad Camaron Shrimp$16.50
- Salad Que me Vez Grilled Steak & Al Pastor$15.99
- Salad Campechana Grilled Steak & Chorizo$15.99
Tamales
Beverages
Sides
- Side refried beans 6oz$3.00
- Side rice 6oz$3.00
- Side 4 Corn tortillas$1.50
- side of 1 flour tortilla$1.99
- Sour cream 2oz$0.99
- Baja sauce 2oz$1.25
- Red Habanero salsa 2oz$0.79
- Green salsa 2oz$0.79
- Side of nopal$2.29
- Avocado green sauce 8oz$6.99
- Habanero red sauce 8oz$6.99
- Pico de gallo 8oz$8.00
- Roasted pepper 2pz$1.49
- Cotija cheese 1oz$0.79
- Avocado 2oz$0.89
- Extra Limon$1.00
- Chesse$1.00
El Barrio Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Tacos
Camisa
Guacamole and Chips
Keto tacos No carbs
Taco Bar
- Taco bar for 5 with 2 choices of meat to choose from:$84.95
TACO BAR ORDERED IN INCREMENTS OF 5. Comes with Rice, Beans, Grilled Potatoes and onions, Pico de Gallo, Limes, Red habanero, and green salsa. Served in disposable aluminum trays! Ready for pick-up only!
