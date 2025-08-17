La Chingona 2 2940 SW Avalon Way
Featured Items
Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.99
Fish burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
Pinche Taquitos PAPA
4 Potatoes rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans pico de gallo & green sauce.$14.99
Menu
Tacos Callejeros
Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.79
Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.99
Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.99
Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29OUT OF STOCK
Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$8.99
Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix$6.99
Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cactus
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.49
Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)
Grilled potatoes.$4.99
Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.99
Burritos
Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large Flour Tortilla, rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99OUT OF STOCK
Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, grilled onion, melted cheese and chile relleno. ( stuffed pepper with cheese)$17.99
Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$18.99
Campechano Burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
Cantina Burrito (Cactus leaf & Steak)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions. (Cactus leaf & steak)$18.99
Que me vez Burrito (Steak & Pastor)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, (Steak & Pastor)$19.49
Burrito Chingon Steak,Shrimp & Cheese
Large flour tortilla, with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, mushrooms, shrimp.$21.99
Rice,beans, cheese burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese.$11.99
Bean and cheese burrito
Large flour tortilla, with beans & melted cheese.$10.99
Rice and beans burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice and beans.$10.99
Pollo Cantina Burrito (Cactus leaf & POLLO)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions. (Cactus leaf & chicken)$18.99
Fish burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
SHRIMP burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
Quesadilla
Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo. (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$15.49
Lengua Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
Fish Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat.$17.99
Camaron Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with, your choice of meat.$17.99
Que me vez Quesadilla (Pastor & Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat. (Pastor & Steak)$16.99
Cantina Quesadilla (Cactus leaf & Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat. (Cactus leaf & Steak)$16.99
Campechana Quesadilla (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)$16.99
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo.$9.99
House Signatures
CARNE ASADA PLATE
Grilled skirt steak, served with sauteed potatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, & cherry tomato. Grilled cactus leaf & panela. Garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, with a side of charro beans & tortillas. Make it SURF & TURF +5.99$26.99
Pollo Frida
Grilled chicken breast in creamy honey mustard sauce, served in a bed of rice and garnished with grilled zuchinni, carrots, and grilled tomato cherry.$20.99
Mole Plate
Pork ribs with homemade mole, garnished with sesame seeds, red onions, on a bed of rice, and corn tortillas.$21.99
Birria plate
Short beef ribs with rice, onions, cilantro, lime with, corn tortillas.$21.99
Pozole & Taquitos
Hominy Pork Soup red sauce comes with 2 pinches taquitos, cilantro, onion cabbage, lime on the side.$20.99
Pinche Taquitos PAPA
4 Potatoes rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans pico de gallo & green sauce.$14.99
Pinche Taquitos POLLO
4 Rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans pico de gallo & green sauce.$16.99
2 Pollo 2 Papa Pinche Taquitos
4 Rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & green sauce.$15.99
Chicken Enchiladas verdes
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sourcream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
Chicken enchiladas rojas
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sourcream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
Chicken Enchiladas Mole
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sour cream, with side of rice & beans.$20.99
Shrimp Mango Ceviche$18.99
Tortas
Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Camaron
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$19.99
Torta Fish
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, cabbage, Fish, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$19.99
Torta Que me vez (Beef Steak & Pastor)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Beef Steak & Pastor)$18.99
Torta Campechana (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)$18.99
Torta Cubana (Beef Steak, Chicken, Carnitas & Eggs)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Beef Steak, Chicken, Carnitas & Eggs)$23.99
Torta NO meat$12.99
Wet Burrito
Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$18.99
Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Asada Cantina Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.99
Campechano Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Que me Vez Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Shrimp Wet Burrrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Fish Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, cabbage, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
POLLO Cantina Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.99
Bean, Rice and cheese Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese.$16.99
Salads
Salad Asada Grilled Steak
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.99
Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Carnitas Fried Pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Salad Lengua Beef Tongue
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
Salad Vegetarian (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Pescado Fish
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
Salad Camaron Shrimp
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, cabbage, shrimp, mushrooms, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
Salad Que me Vez Grilled Steak & Al Pastor
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Salad Campechana Grilled Steak & Chorizo
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Salad Cantina
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Tamales
Keto
Taco Carne asada keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco Al pastor keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco Carnitas keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco pollo keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco veggies keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Guac & chips
Kids menu
Beverages
Horchata (rice milk water)$7.99
Agua de Sandia$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Agua de mango$7.99
Agua de pepino$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Mexican coke ½$4.99
Diet Coke$3.99
Jarritos$3.99
Sparkling water$3.99
Sprite$4.99
Grapefruit Mimosa$6.99
Orange Juice Handpress$6.99
KIDS AGUA DE HORCHATA$3.99
KIDS AGUA DE watermelon$3.99
KIDS AGUA DE MANGO$3.99
mexican coffee$4.15
Espresso Menu
Latte$4.95
Cappuccino$5.75
Cortadito$4.25OUT OF STOCK
Cafe De Olla$4.15
Chocolate Abuelita$4.95
De olla Latte$5.99
Afogato$5.95
Carajillo$11.95OUT OF STOCK
Americano$4.45
Mocha$5.45
Churro Latte$5.95
Mexican Mocha$5.95
Sweet Amaretto$11.95OUT OF STOCK
Iced Latte$6.99
Iced Americano$5.99
Iced Mocha$6.99
Iced Mexican Mocha$6.99
Iced Churro latte$6.99
Iced Horchata Latte$6.99
Sides
Side refried beans 6oz$3.00
Side rice 6oz$3.00
Red Habanero salsa 2oz$0.99
Green salsa 2oz$0.99
Baja sauce 2oz$1.50
Sour cream 2oz$1.35
side of pico de gallo 2oz$0.59
Side of nopal$2.99
Extra Limon$1.00
Pico de gallo 8oz$8.00
Habanero red sauce 8oz$6.99
Avocado green sauce 8oz$6.99
Fried jalapenos$1.99
Side Guacamole$5.99
Side of mole 8oz$9.99
Bolillo bread$0.99
Side 4 Corn tortillas$1.99
Combo rice and beans$4.99
Brunch Menu
Brunch Menu
Red Chilaquiles
Fresh tortilla chips, Sauteed in red sauce, Two eggs any style and beans. Topped with avocado, queso panels, sour cream, cilantro and purple onions side of bolillo bread. Add meat: Chorizo +8.99 Chicken +8.99 Carnitas Ribs +9.99 Grilled Skirt Steak +10.99$17.99
Birria Chilaquiles
Fresh tortillas chips, sauteed in birria sauce with beef birria, two eggs any style and beans. Topped with avocado, queso panela, sour cream, cilantro and purple onions side of bolillo bread.$23.99
Green Chilaquiles
Fresh tortilla chips, sauteed in green sauce, Two eggs any style and beans. Topped with avocado, queso panels, sour cream, cilantro and purple onion, side of bollilo bread. Add meat: Chorizo +8.99 Chicken +8.99 Carnitas Ribs +9.99 Grilled Skirt Steak +10.99$17.99
Mole Chilaquiles
Fresh tortilla chips, sauteed in Mole sauce two eggs any style and beans. Topped with avocado, queso panela, sour cream, cilantro and purple onions, side of bolillo bread. Mole sauce **Contains nuts & seeds**$19.99
French Toast Breakfast
Two slices of Macrina Cinnamon Brioche topped with fresh strawberry, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs, two pieces of bacon and potatoes.$18.99
3 Leches French Toast
Three slices of Macrina Cinnamon Brioche, topped Vanilla ice cream, fresh sliced strawberries and banana, drizzled with condensed milk, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with a side of 3 leches.$15.99
Churro French Toast
Three slices of Macrina Cinnamon Brioche topped with churros, Vanilla Ice Cream, fresh strawberry, blueberries and banana, whipped cream and powdered sugar.$16.99
Pancake Breakfast
Two pancakes topped with fresh strawberry, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs, two pieces of bacon and potatoes.$18.99
Tres Leches Pancake
Three pancakes topped with churros, Vanilla cream, fresh strawberry, blueberries and banana, whipped cream, cinnamon, and powdered sugar.$16.99
Asada & Eggs
Two eggs any style, grilled skirt steak, side of beans, mix of grilled potatoes, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños peppers, garnished with avocado, cilantro, queso panela, and bolilllo bread.$26.99
Costillas de puerco
Pork ribs, grilled cactus, covered in ranchera sauce side of rice, beans, and corn tortillas.$24.99
Steak a La Mexicana
Grilled skirt steak with potatoes sauteed in ranchera salsa, side of rice and beans, garnished with avocado, queso panela, and corn tortillas.$24.99
Chorizo and Eggs
Three scrambled eggs mixed. with our house made chorizo, a side of rice and beans, Pico de Gallo and corn tortillas.$19.99
Lengua en salsa Roja
Beef Tongue simmered in red salsa with grilled onion, with a side of rice and bean, garnished with onions, cilantro mix, jalapeno, pickled onions, and corn tortillas.$24.99
Tamalito Con Huevo
One tamal covered in mole sauce, two eggs in any style, side beans and bolillo bread. Garnished with sesame seeds and pickled onions. (Mole sauce contains nuts and seeds)$18.99
Green Chile Omelette
Three eggs omelette, cherry tomatoes, spinach, topped with carnitas ribs, side of beans.$23.99
Pork Belly Omelette
Three eggs omelette topped with house pork belly, melted cheese inside, side of beans, grilled potatoes, garnish with guacamole pico de Gallo, and bolillo bread.$23.99
Beef Birria omelette
Three eggs omelette topped with birria, melted cheese inside and of side beans, garnish with onions, cilantro & jalapeño, and bolillo bread.$24.99
Veggie Omelette
Three eggs omelette melted cheese, grilled cactus, grilled mushroom, grilled onion and potatoes, side bean. Garnished with Pico de Gallo and bolillo bread.$19.99
WET Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla Smothered in red and green sauce, eggs, potatoes, beans, carne asada and chorizo, chipotle sauce drizzled with sour cream and queso panela.$19.99
Breakfast burrito Steak
Flour tortilla eggs, beans, cheese, grilled potatoes, grilled onions, chipotle mayo.$15.99
Breakfast burrito Bacon
Flour tortilla eggs, beans, cheese, grilled potatoes, grilled onions, chipotle mayo and bacon.$15.99
Breakfast burrito Chorizo
Flour tortilla eggs, beans, cheese, grilled potatoes, grilled onions, chipotle mayo and chorizo.$15.99
Breakfast burrito NO Meat
Flour tortilla eggs, beans, cheese, grilled potatoes, grilled onions, chipotle mayo.$15.99
Breakfast burrito Vegetarian
Flour tortilla eggs, beans, cheese, grilled potatoes, grilled onions, spinach and mushrooms, chipotle mayo.$15.99
kids pancake
One pancake with vanilla cream fresh sliced strawberries and whipped cream.$10.99
Mini Conchitas Pan Dulce$0.99
2 eggs$3.99
side of bacon$4.99
Pan dulce$0.99
Tiramisu Pancake$15.99