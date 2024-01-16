La Chingona 2 2940 SW Avalon Way
Menu
Tacos Callejeros
Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.79
Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.99
Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.69
Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cactus
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix$6.99
Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.99
Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)
Grilled potatoes.$4.99
Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.49
Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.49
Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$8.99
Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.29
Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.29
Burritos
Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large Flour Tortilla, rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, grilled onion, melted cheese and chile relleno. ( stuffed pepper with cheese)$17.99
Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$18.99
Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Fish burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
SHRIMP burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
Campechano Burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions, & choice of meat.$19.99
Burrito Chingon Steak,Shrimp & Cheese
Large flour tortilla, with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, mushrooms, shrimp.$21.99
Que me vez Burrito (Steak & Pastor)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions, (Steak & Pastor)$19.49
Cantina Burrito (Cactus leaf & Steak)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese grilled onions. (Cactus leaf & steak)$18.99
Rice,beans, cheese burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese.$11.99
Bean and cheese burrito
Large flour tortilla, with beans & melted cheese.$10.99
Rice and beans burrito
Large flour tortilla with rice and beans.$10.99
Pollo Cantina Burrito (Cactus leaf & chicken)
Large flour tortilla with rice, beans, melted cheese, grilled onions. (Cactus leaf & chicken)$18.99
Quesadilla
Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo. (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)$15.49
Lengua Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
Fish Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat.$17.99
Camaron Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with, your choice of meat.$17.99
Que me vez Quesadilla (Pastor & Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat. (Pastor & Steak)$16.99
Cantina Quesadilla (Cactus leaf & Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo with your choice of meat. (Cactus leaf & Steak)$16.99
Campechana Quesadilla (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)$16.99
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo.$9.99
Pozole & Taquitos
Hominy Pork Soup red sauce comes with 2 pinches taquitos, cilantro, onion cabbage, lime on the side.$20.99
Pinche Crispy Taquitos Potato (4)
4 Potatoes rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans pico de gallo & green sauce.$14.99
Pinche Crispy Taquitos Pollo (4)
4 Rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans pico de gallo & green sauce.$16.99
Pinche Crispy Taquitos 2 Chicken & 2 Potato
4 Rolled taquitos, served with cabbage, queso fresco, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & green sauce.$15.99
House Signatures
CARNE ASADA PLATE
Grilled skirt steak, served with sauteed potatoes, jalapeno peppers, onions, & cherry tomato. Grilled cactus leaf & panela. Garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, with a side of charro beans & tortillas. Make it SURF & TURF +5.99$26.99
Pollo Frida
Grilled chicken breast in creamy honey mustard sauce, served in a bed of rice and garnished with grilled zuchinni, carrots, and grilled tomato cherry.$20.99
Mole Plate
Pork ribs with homemade mole, garnished with sesame seeds, red onions, on a bed of rice, and corn tortillas.$21.99
Birria plate
Short beef ribs with rice, onions, cilantro, lime with, corn tortillas.$21.99
Caldo der Res$21.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Enchiladas verdes
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sourcream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
Chicken enchiladas rojas
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sourcream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
Chicken Enchiladas Mole
Two chicken enchiladas garnished with queso panela, sour cream, with side of rice & beans.$18.99
Tortas
Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$17.99
Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$15.99
Torta Camaron
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$19.99
Torta Fish
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, cabbage, Fish, chipotle mayo & choice of meat.$19.99
Torta Que me vez (Beef Steak & Pastor)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Beef Steak & Pastor)$18.99
Torta Campechana (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Spiced pork & Beef Steak)$18.99
Torta Cubana (Beef Steak, Chicken, Carnitas & Eggs)
Filled with beans, melted cheese, avocado, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & choice of meat. (Beef Steak, Chicken, Carnitas & Eggs)$23.99
Wet Burrito
Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$18.99
Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$19.99
Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$18.99
Fish Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, cabbage, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Shrimp Wet Burrrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Campechano Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Que me Vez Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$21.99
Bean, Rice and cheese Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese.$16.99
Asada Cantina Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.99
Cantina Wet Burrito
Large flour tortilla smothered in red sauce, filled with rice, beans, grilled onions, garnished cilantro mix, melted cheese, & choice of meat.$20.99
Salads
Salad Asada Grilled Steak
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.99
Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Carnitas Fried Pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Salad Lengua Beef Tongue
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
Salad Vegetarian (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$16.49
Salad Pescado Fish
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
Salad Camaron Shrimp
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, cabbage, shrimp, mushrooms, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$18.99
Salad Que me Vez Grilled Steak & Al Pastor
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Salad Campechana Grilled Steak & Chorizo
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Salad Cantina
A bed of spinach with rice, beans, pico de gallo, side of sourcream, panela cheese, housemade cilantro & choice of meat.$17.99
Tamales
Tamal Chicken
Homemade tamale, corn masa dough filled & steamed to perfection$5.49
Tamal Pork
Homemade tamale, corn masa dough filled & steamed to perfection.$5.49
Tamal Cheese and jalapeno$5.49
Tamales Chicken Dozen$61.99OUT OF STOCK
Tamales Cheese Jalapeño Dozen$61.99
Tamales Pork Dozen$61.99OUT OF STOCK
Keto tacos No carbs
Taco Carne asada keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco Al pastor keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco Carnitas keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco pollo keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Taco veggies keto
Cactus leaf, melted cheese, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, & grilled onion.$7.99
Guacamole and Chips
Margaritas
Tamarindo Margarita$12.99
Mango Margarita$12.99
Guava Margarita$12.99
Fresa Margarita$12.99
Spicy Cucumber Margarita$13.99
Cucumber Margarita$12.99
Chingona House Margarita$10.99
Michelada premium$11.99
Bloody Mary$10.99
Mimosa$6.99
Cadillac Margarita$13.99
Flor de Oxaca Paloma Mezcal$12.99
Frida Khalo Skinny Margarita$12.99
Cuba libre$10.99
DOUBLE TEQUILA$7.99
TITOS ON SODA WATER$10.99
Scratch Margarita with Tequila$11.99
Scratch Margarita with Mezcal$11.99
Carafe mimosa$24.99
MEZCALITA$12.99
Bloddy Maria Chingona$14.99
Sunrise Margarita$11.99
aperol Morning$9.99
Seattle Sunset$10.99
Rum Horchata$11.99
Rum strawberry Horchata$11.99
Fresa Virgen Margarita$7.99
Mango Virgen Margarita$7.99
Cucumber Virgen Margarita$7.99
High moon$7.99
Kids menu
Dessert
Beverages
Horchata (rice milk water)$6.99
Agua de pepino$6.99
Agua de mango$6.99
Mexican coke ½$4.99
Diet Coke$3.99
Jarritos$3.99
Cafe Mexicano$3.99
Sparkling water$3.99
Sprite$4.99
Grapefruit Mimosa$6.99
fruit lemon$5.99
Mango mimosa$6.99
strawberry Mimosa$6.99
Orange mimosa$6.99
Blueberry mimosa$6.99
carafe mimosa$24.99
Orange Juice Handpress$6.99
KIDS AGUA DE HORCHATA$3.99
KIDS AGUA DE PEPINO$3.99
KIDS AGUA DE MANGO$3.99
Cafe Latte$4.99
Cafe Americano$3.99
Cafe Capuchino$4.99
Cafe Mexicano$3.99
Sides
Side refried beans 6oz$3.00
Side rice 6oz$3.00
Side 4 Corn tortillas$1.99
Sour cream 2oz$1.35
Baja sauce 2oz$1.50
Red Habanero salsa 2oz$0.99
Green salsa 2oz$0.99
Side of nopal$2.99
Avocado green sauce 8oz$6.99
Habanero red sauce 8oz$6.99
Pico de gallo 8oz$8.00
Extra Limon$1.00
Fried jalapenos$1.99
Side Guacamole$5.99
Combo rice and beans$4.99
Side of mole 8oz$9.99