La Chingona 2 2940 SW Avalon Way
Tacos Callejeros
- Taco Carne Asada (Grilled Beef Steak)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.79
- Taco Al Pastor (Marinated Pork & Pineapple)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Cholo (Grilled Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.99
- Taco Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.49
- Taco Camaronero (With Mushrooms Baja Style)
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo$7.49
- Taco Vegetariano (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cactus
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Choriqueso (Spiced Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.99
- Taco Lengua (Beef Tongue)
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix$6.99
- Taco Azteca (Grilled Cactus Leaf & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.99
- Taco Papa (grilled Potatos)$4.99
- Taco Pastorcito (Marinated Pork & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.99
- Taco Ta Relleno (Stuffed Pepper with Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.49
- Taco Borrego (Lamb)
Served With, Grilled Onion & Cilantro Mix$6.49
- Taco Cantina (Beef Steak & Cactus Leaf)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.99
- Taco Chingon (Beef Steak, Shrimp & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$8.99
- Taco Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$6.29
- Taco Campechano (Beef Steak & Spiced Pork)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.29
- Taco Que Me Vez (Marinated Pork, Beef Steak & Cheese)
Served With Grilled Potatos, Grilled Onion & Pico De Gallo$7.29
Burritos
- Carne asada Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$15.49
- Al pastor Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Carnitas Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Chorizo Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Pollo Asado Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Nopal Asado Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Ta relleno Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
flour tortilla with refried pinto beans, rice grilled onion, cheese and chile relleno ( stuffed pepper with cheese)$16.99
- Cabeza Burrito (beef cheek)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lengua Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$16.99
- Borrego Burrito (lamb)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$16.99
- Vegetariano Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Fish burrito$16.99
- SHRIMP burrito$17.99
- Campechano Burrito$17.99
- Chingon Steak,Shrimp & Cheese$19.99
- Que me vez Burrito$17.99
- Cantina Burrito$16.99
- Rice,beans, cheese burrito$11.99
- Bean and cheese burrito$10.99
- Rice and beans burrito$10.99
Quesadilla
- Carne asada Quesadilla (grilled beef steak)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$14.49
- Al pastor Quesadilla (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$13.99
- Carnitas Quesadilla (Fried Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$13.99
- Chorizo Quesadilla (Spiced Pork)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$13.99
- Pollo Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$13.99
- Borrego Quesadilla (lamb)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Nopal Asado Quesadilla (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$13.99
- Ta relleno Quesadilla (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Vegetariano Quesadilla (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Side of The Pico De Gallo & Your Choice of Meat$13.99
- Fish Quesadilla$15.99
- Camaron Quesadilla$15.99
- Que me vez Quesadilla$15.49
- Cantina Quesadilla$14.99
- Campechana Quesadilla$15.49
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Pozole & Taquitos
- Pozole & Taquitos
Hominy Pork Soup red sauce comes with 2 crispy potato tacos, garnished cabbage, cilantro & onion Mix and lime.$18.99
- Pinche Crispy Taquitos Potato (4)
Corn tortilla Crispy Tacos filled with potato and cheese garnished with queso fresco, sour cream and cabbage and mild salsa verde$12.99
- Pinche Crispy Taquitos Pollo (4)$14.99
- Pinche Crispy Taquitos 2 Chicken & 2 Potato$13.99
Tortas
- Torta Carne asada (grilled beef steak)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Torta Al pastor (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Torta Carnitas (Fried Pork)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Torta Chorizo (Spiced Pork)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Torta Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Torta Nopal Asado (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$14.99
- Torta Ta relleno (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Torta Cabeza (beef cheek)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Torta Lengua (beef Tongue)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Torta Borrego (lamb)
Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Avocado, Grilled Onions, & Your Choice of Meat$15.99
- Torta Vegetariana (Grilled Cactus leave, Spinach & Mushrooms)$14.99
- Torta Camaron$16.99
- Torta Fish$16.99
- Torta Que me vez$15.99
- Torta Campechana$15.99
- Torta Cubana$18.99
Wet Burrito
- Carne asada Wet Burrito (grilled beef steak)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$17.49
- Al pastor Wet Burrito (Marinated pork & pineapple)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$16.99
- Carnitas Wet Burrito (Fried Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$16.99
- Chorizo Wet Burrito (Spiced Pork)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$16.99
- Pollo Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Chicken Breast)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$16.99
- Nopal Asado Wet Burrito (Grilled Cactus Leaf)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$16.99
- Ta relleno Wet Burrito (stuffed pepper with cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$18.99
- Cabeza Wet Burrito (beef cheek)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$18.99OUT OF STOCK
- Lengua Wet Burrito (beef Tongue)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$18.99
- Borrego Wet Burrito (lamb)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$18.99
- Vegetariano Wet Burrito (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Large Flour Tortilla, Rice, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions & Your Choice of Meat, Cover with Red Sauce, Cilantro Mix & Melted Cheese on Top$16.99
- Fish Wet Burrito$19.99
- Shrimp Wet Burrrito$19.99
- Campechano Wet Burrito$19.49
- Que me Vez Wet Burrito$19.49
- Bean, Rice and cheese Wet Burrito$15.99
Salads
- Salad Asada Grilled Steak
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, homemade cilantro dressing$16.99
- Salad Al Pastor Marinated pork
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, homemade cilantro dressing$16.49
- Salad Carnitas Fried Pork
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, , homemade cilantro dressing$16.49
- Salad Chorizo Spiced Pork
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, , homemade cilantro dressing.$16.49
- Salad Pollo Grilled Chicken
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, , homemade cilantro dressing$16.49
- Salad Nopal Grilled Cactus Leaf
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, , homemade cilantro dressing$16.49
- Salad Ta Relleno Stuffed pepper with cheese
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, , homemade cilantro dressing$16.99
- Salad Cabeza Beef Cheek
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, , homemade cilantro dressing$17.49OUT OF STOCK
- Salad Lengua Beef Tongue
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, , homemade cilantro dressing$17.49
- Salad Borrego Lamb
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)$17.49
- Salad Vegetarian (grilled spinach, mushrooms & cheese)
Crispy Flour Tortilla with A Bed of Spinach, Refried Beans, Rice, Grilled Onions Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Meat, Side of Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream)$16.49
- Salad Pescado Fish$18.99
- Salad Camaron Shrimp$18.99
- Salad Que me Vez Grilled Steak & Al Pastor$17.99
- Salad Campechana Grilled Steak & Chorizo$17.99
- Salad Cantina$17.99
Tamales
Guacamole and Chips
Margaritas
- Tamarindo Margarita$12.99
- Mango Margarita$12.99
- Guava Margarita$12.99
- Fresa Margarita$12.99
- Spicy Cucumber Margarita$12.99
- Cucumber Margarita$12.99
- Chingona House Margarita$10.99
- Michelada premium$11.99
- Bloody Mary$10.99
- Mimosa$6.99
- Cadillac Margarita$13.99
- Flor de Oxaca Paloma Mezcal$12.99
- Frida Khalo Skinny Margarita$12.99
- Cuba libre$10.99
- DOUBLE TEQUILA$7.99
- TITOS ON SODA WATER$10.99
- Scratch Margarita with Tequila$11.99
- Scratch Margarita with Mezcal$11.99
Enchiladas
Beverages
- Horchata (rice milk water)$6.99
- Agua de pepino$6.99
- Agua de mango$6.99
- Mexican coke ½$4.99
- Diet Coke$3.99
- Jarritos$3.99
- Cafe Mexicano$3.99
- Sparkling water$3.99
- Sprite$4.99
- Grapefruit Mimosa$6.99
- sangria$3.99
- Mango mimosa$6.99
- strawberry Mimosa$6.99
- Orange mimosa$6.99
- Blueberry mimosa$6.99
- carafe mimosa$24.99
- Orange Juice Handpress$6.99
- KIDS AGUA DE HORCHATA$3.99
- KIDS AGUA DE PEPINO$3.99
- KIDS AGUA DE MANGO$3.99